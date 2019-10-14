Beaten up by daughter-in-law, 70 plus woman delivers baby through IVF: Report

india

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 08:25 IST

A woman, who is more than 70 years old, has given birth to a premature baby girl, conceived through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), at a private hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota.

The woman from Sangod rural town gave birth to the baby at six and a half months at Kinkar Hospital of Kota late on October 12.

The newborn’s condition is critical and has been admitted in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) unit of another hospital, a doctor said.

Dr Abhilasha Kinkar, who facilitated the birth, said while speaking to HT that the woman’s exact age is not known since they do not have any precise information.

She said the woman wants to maintain her privacy and has refused to divulge any detail about her.

“The elderly woman had no child and she had adopted a boy of their relatives but her daughter-in-law used to beat her after which she decided to give birth to a child of her own,” said Dr Kinkar.

The woman conceived the child in March through IVF technique.

“I comprehended her complications of conceiving a child at such elderly age when she approached me around a year ago but she was adamant,” she said.

Dr Kinker said they found during a consultation last week that the foetus was under stress and the woman’s health was also in danger so they decided to do a C-section on Saturday night.

“Apart from elderly age, the woman has a single lung following tuberculosis 45 years ago and also has hypertension so the C-section was difficult but it was done successfully last night,” she said.

She said that the woman will face difficulty in lactation and will have to depend on cattle milk or milk powder for the baby.

“There are only 20% to 40% success chances in IVF technique and it gets even more complex in such elderly age but thankfully the elderly woman has witnessed success,” she said.

A 74-year old woman had given birth to twin girls, similarly conceived through IVF, in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district in September this year.

Before that, 70-year-old Daljinder Kaur was considered to be the oldest woman in the world to give birth to a baby. Kaur of Haryana delivered a baby boy in 2016 following an IVF process.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 08:25 IST