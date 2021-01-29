Beating Retreat 2021: Ceremony marks end of Republic Day celebrations

The Beating Retreat ceremony which marks the culmination of the four-day long Republic Day celebrations, took place on Friday at the historic Vijay Chowk with as many as 26 performances by the bands by the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

The ceremony was graced by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Flags were lowered at dusk and Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block and the Parliament House were lit up simultaneously marking the occasion.

For the very first time, a special new composition Swarnim Vijay was played which was composed to commemorate the 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The composition was performed by Lieutenant Colonel Vimal Joshi and Havildar Jiwan Rasailycal.

Apart from the Swarnim Vijay, there were several new compositions like the air force band's Tiranga Senani and Nida Yodha, the naval band's Bharat Vandana and the army military band's Garud Prahar and Sambodhan Eco. The mass formation of bands also played Bharat Ke Jawan. The ceremony ended with the composition ''Sare Jahan Se Accha''. Prime minister Modi also walked around Vijay Chowk to greet the crowd.

A total of 60 buglers, 17 trumpet players and 60 drummers of the army, navy and air force bands along with the mass formation of bands of CAPF and the Delhi Police took part in the Beating Retreat. Twenty bands each of the Punjab Regiment and the Rajputana Rifles also participated in the ceremony along with 25 bands of the Rajput Regiment, 19 bands of Bihar Regiment and at least seven bands of the Gorkha Regiment.

The Beating Retreat is a centuries-old military tradition that dates back to the days when troops used to disengage from fighting at sunset.

