Beating Retreat 2021: Ceremony marks end of Republic Day celebrations
The Beating Retreat ceremony which marks the culmination of the four-day long Republic Day celebrations, took place on Friday at the historic Vijay Chowk with as many as 26 performances by the bands by the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
The ceremony was graced by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Flags were lowered at dusk and Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block and the Parliament House were lit up simultaneously marking the occasion.
For the very first time, a special new composition Swarnim Vijay was played which was composed to commemorate the 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The composition was performed by Lieutenant Colonel Vimal Joshi and Havildar Jiwan Rasailycal.
Apart from the Swarnim Vijay, there were several new compositions like the air force band's Tiranga Senani and Nida Yodha, the naval band's Bharat Vandana and the army military band's Garud Prahar and Sambodhan Eco. The mass formation of bands also played Bharat Ke Jawan. The ceremony ended with the composition ''Sare Jahan Se Accha''. Prime minister Modi also walked around Vijay Chowk to greet the crowd.
A total of 60 buglers, 17 trumpet players and 60 drummers of the army, navy and air force bands along with the mass formation of bands of CAPF and the Delhi Police took part in the Beating Retreat. Twenty bands each of the Punjab Regiment and the Rajputana Rifles also participated in the ceremony along with 25 bands of the Rajput Regiment, 19 bands of Bihar Regiment and at least seven bands of the Gorkha Regiment.
The Beating Retreat is a centuries-old military tradition that dates back to the days when troops used to disengage from fighting at sunset.
Customs to question Kerala Speaker for alleged role in dollar smuggling case
Initially, he will be sent a questionnaire and later he will be summoned based on his replies.
Telangana now has its own brand of drinking water, calls it Mission Bhagiratha
In a bid to encourage people to drink only tap water, instead of running after branded and packaged drinking water, the Telangana government has come up with this unique idea of creating its own brand and calling it "Mission Bhagiratha."
'Over ₹230 cr collected as donations for Ram temple construction': Trust
The Niranjani Akhada has donated ₹21 lakh for the construction of the temple.
Come forward: Delhi Police appeal for information on Jan 26 violence
Anybody in possession of any evidence has been asked to contact Delhi Police on call or send details on their official email ID. Police have assured that the identity of the witness will be kept a secret.
