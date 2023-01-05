Home / India News / Beauty in Binary: Mehndi artist creates unique pattern with 0 & 1 for US-based tech couple

Beauty in Binary: Mehndi artist creates unique pattern with 0 & 1 for US-based tech couple

Her mehndi design is made completely with 0s and 1s -- the binary language as Ami and her groom are both techies working in the US.

Nimisha Parekh with her client Ami Patel, for whom she incorporated binary language into the mehndi design. (HT Photo)
LUCKNOW While soon-to-be bride Ami Patel is receiving compliments for her mehndi design from all her loved ones, only careful onlookers are truly appreciating the genius of the pattern. Her mehndi design is made completely with 0s and 1s -- the binary language as Ami and her groom are both techies working in the US.

Credit goes to Surat-based mehndi artist Nimisha Parekh, who customises her designs for brides and incorporates intricate details relevant to their lives. Founder of Mehndi Culture, Parekh also takes inspiration from folk designs for her mehndi patterns. Over the last three decades, she has earned global recognition for her art.

Sign out