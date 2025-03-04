‘Become model state’: Shah reviews implementation of new laws in Goa

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the status of implementation of three new criminal laws in Goa, during which he asked that the state should become a model state in effectively implementing the new laws. Union home minister Amit Shah chairs a review meeting on the implementation of the three criminal laws with Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union home secretary Govind Mohan, Director General of Police of Goa - Alok Kumar and other senior officials from the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“During the meeting, Shah underlined that the primary objective of the three new criminal laws, introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is to ensure swift justice. He said that Goa should become a model state in effectively implementing three new criminal laws,” the MHA said in a statement.

Shah emphasized the importance of strictly adhering to timelines in investigation and prosecution to ensure speedy justice. “He highlighted the need to achieve a 90% conviction rate in criminal cases of having provision of more than seven years of punishment. He also stressed the mandatory registration of all Investigation Officers (IOs) on the e-Sakshya platform and directed the full implementation of e-Summons in Goa by March 31, 2025,” MHA added.

He further reiterated that senior police officers must regularly monitor cases related to organized crime, terrorism, and mob lynching to prevent the misuse of relevant provisions.

“Permission from a Superintendent of Police-level officer should be taken before registering cases under these sections. Shah also directed the police to ensure that property recovered from criminals is returned to its rightful owners in accordance with the provisions of the new criminal laws,” ministry said.

He asked senior officers to continuously review the implementation progress of the three new laws.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which came into effect on July 1 last year, replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 respectively.