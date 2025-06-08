‘Begani shaadi mein…’: Devendra Fadnavis responds to buzz about Thackeray, Pawar family tie-ups

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that the media is the one that is growing impatient with speculations of potential tie-ups between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, as well as the two NCP factions. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis isn't bothered about potential change in the state's political landscape.(ANI)

Fadnavis brought out an age-old quip to refuse to comment on the potential change in the Maharashtra political landscape.

“I don’t subscribe to ‘begani shaadi mein Abdullah diwana’ (a person getting involved in someone else’s affairs even though he has nothing to do with it),” ANI quoted him as saying in response to questions about the Thackerays and the Pawars, while attending a book launch.

Speculations about a possible reunion between the NCP, headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and NCP (SP), led by his uncle Sharad Pawar in recent weeks. Similarly, buzz is also going around about an alliance between Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Fadnavis said he did not want to invite “trouble” by commenting on speculation about potential tie-ups.

“They are brothers (Thackerays) as well as uncle and nephew (Pawars). If they decide among themselves, then fine. You (media) are speculating. I don’t even know if they are communicating with one another, but you have already grown impatient. I don’t want to invite trouble by commenting on both families,” Fadnavis said.

Uddhav Thackeray’s response to speculation of alliance with cousin Raj Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday fuelled speculation of a potential reunion with his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray ahead of local body polls in the state by saying that whatever the people of Maharashtra want will happen.

Uddhav Thackeray gave a cryptic reply to a question about the possibility of a reunion during a press conference.

“Maharashtra’s wish will be fulfilled,” he said. “What the people of Maharashtra want will definitely happen. There is no confusion about it among our party workers and their party workers,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT)’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Saturday published an old photograph of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray on its front page. Meanwhile, the MNS chief held a party meeting on Saturday to gauge the mood among his party leaders and workers on a possible alliance with his cousin’s party.