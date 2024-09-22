‘Begged for son’s college fees': Manish Sisodia recalls days of arrest in liquor policy case

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday said during his arrest in the Delhi liquor policy ‘scam,’ the ED had frozen his bank account, and that forced him to ‘beg’ for his son's college fees. New Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with former deputy CM Manish Sisodia (right) during 'Janta Ki Adalat, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

“In 2002, when I was a journalist, I bought a flat worth ₹five lakh, it was taken away. I had ₹10 lakh in my account, that was taken away too. I had to beg for help to pay my son's fees. I had to tell people the ED has frozen my bank account,” Sisodia said at ‘Janta Ki Adalat,’ held by AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who recently got bail from the Supreme Court in the same case.

Sisodia was arrested by the ED in February 2023; he was given bail by the top court in August this year.

Meanwhile, at Sunday's programme, he described his relationship with Kejriwal as that of ‘Ram and Laxman.’

“I got offers to switch to the BJP. I was told to think about myself, my ailing wife, and my son. I told them (BJP), 'You are trying to separate Laxman from Ram. No Raavan has the power to do that,” he remarked.

On September 15, two days after the Supreme Court gave him bail, and nearly six months after he was arrested, Kejriwal made a dramatic declaration that he would ‘step down as CM in 48 hours’ and accept the post only after getting a ‘certificate of honesty’ from the people of Delhi through the assembly polls, due in February next year.

Also, the AAP head announced that Sisodia, too, will take up an official post only after the elections. The party then chose its Kalkaji legislator Atishi as the new CM.

Sisodia had resigned as Delhi's deputy chief minister following his arrest.