‘Begining of the victory march’: PM Modi thanks nation for 5pm clapping and ringing

india

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 18:23 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening expressed gratitude to the nation for the gratuitous clapping and ringing of bells at 5 pm during ‘Janta Curfew’ to acknowledge the medical fraternity which is engaged in fighting the coronavirus, endangering their own safety.

“The nation thanks every citizen who is leading the fight against Coronavirus. My gratitude to the countrymen,” he tweeted.

The prime minister added that the event also marked the beginning of nation’s victory march in a long battle against the deadly virus.

“This loud sound is for thanksgiving, and also for the beginning of the victory march in a long fight. Let us bind ourselves to the principle of social distancing with the same resolve and restraint,” his tweet added.

The Janta curfew was observed on Sunday for the twin purpose of enforcing social distancing and awareness of the population on the prime minister’s appeal made in an address to the nation a few days ago.

India has registered over 341 cases of Covid-19 till Sunday with five confirmed deaths, the global toll, however, has crossed 267,000 infections and over 11,000 deaths.

‘Janta Curfew’ has so far been hugely successful across the country with reports of massive participation in the initiative coming from across the country as the streets bore a deserted look and places like markets, mosques, temples, railway and bus stations and other public recreational places remaining empty.

From children to elders everyone happily participated in the clapping initiative and prayed for the country’s well being amid coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reminded people to be on their terrace and balconies to express their gratitude to all those who are “working 24/7” in a reference to the medical teams employed to fight coronavirus.

A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per ICMR data and a total of 24 previously positive cases have been discharged after successful treatment.