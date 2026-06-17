Belagavi’s agricultural economy is undergoing a realignment as farmers expand sugarcane cultivation, abandon tobacco in growing numbers and increasingly turn to turmeric, whose recent prices have made it one of the district’s most profitable commercial crops, according to official aware of the matter. Belagavi farmers turn to turmeric as tobacco acreage drops

Officials in the agriculture department, the changes are reshaping cropping patterns across one of Karnataka’s largest farming districts, where agriculture is spread over 7.52 lakh hectares. Sugarcane acreage has grown steadily over the past four years, increasing from 2.6 lakh hectares in 2022-23 to 2.8 lakh (280,000) hectares in 2023-24, 2.93 lakh hectares in 2024-25 and 3 lakh (300,000) hectares in 2025-26. Officials expect the area under the crop to comfortably exceed three lakh hectares during the 2026-27 season. Belagavi alone accounts for about 44% of Karnataka’s total sugarcane acreage.

The expansion has continued despite recurring disputes between sugar mills and growers over cane prices and delayed payments. Officials said farmers continue to favour sugarcane because it carries a lower risk of crop failure, benefits from ratoon cultivation and enjoys sustained demand from the sugar and ethanol industries. Rising labour costs, higher pesticide expenses and price fluctuations affecting other crops have also encouraged farmers to retain sugarcane cultivation.

The district has 28 sugar factories, with cultivation concentrated in Chikodi, Athani, Gokak and Yaragatti. Officials said many growers have also adopted intercropping, raising pulses and vegetables alongside sugarcane to supplement their income.

HD Kolekar, joint director of agriculture, said wider adoption of intercropping had contributed to the steady annual increase in sugarcane cultivation across the district.

Turmeric has also emerged as an increasingly attractive cash crop. Horticulture Department data show that 4,180.88 hectares were under turmeric cultivation in Belagavi during 2024 25, producing 62,713.2 metric tonnes. With market prices touching nearly ₹15,000 per quintal, many farmers are earning higher returns than they do from sugarcane.

Raibag taluk recorded the largest area under turmeric, with 1,603.41 hectares producing 24,051.15 metric tonnes during 2024 25. Athani and Mudalagi also posted substantial production. Supported by irrigation from the Ghataprabha basin, fertile soils and proximity to Sangli in Maharashtra, a major turmeric trading centre, villages including Gurlapur and Kalloli have seen more farmers adopt the crop.

Mahantesh Murugod, joint director of horticulture, said turmeric had become an increasingly important source of income for growers. “With market prices reaching nearly ₹15,000 per quintal, many farmers are earning higher returns from turmeric than from sugarcane. Raibag taluk continues to lead the district in turmeric cultivation, and the crop has become a major contributor to both farm incomes and the rural economy of Belagavi,” he said.

While sugarcane and turmeric have expanded, tobacco cultivation has contracted sharply. The area under the crop has fallen from 8,400 hectares in 2023 to fewer than 4,800 hectares, a decline officials attribute largely to sustained awareness campaigns about the health risks associated with tobacco cultivation and consumption.

Traditional tobacco growing regions such as Nippani, Chikodi and Hukkeri are increasingly shifting to soybean, chickpea and wheat. Agriculture Department officials estimate that nearly 80% of tobacco growers have begun moving to alternative crops.

Sahadev Yaragoppa, deputy director of agriculture, Chikodi, said the department was supporting the transition through technical guidance and subsidised seed distribution.

Among those making the switch is Prashant Mokashi, a farmer from Siraguppi village in Nippani taluk. He said Agriculture Department officials encouraged him under the Crop Diversification Programme to replace tobacco with soybean cultivation and provided financial assistance for the transition. Mokashi said he cultivated soybean on 12 acres and was satisfied with the returns, describing the change as beneficial.

Prema Chaugala, state general secretary of the Rajya Raitha Sangha, said implementation of the recommendations of the Dr MS Swaminathan Committee remained necessary to address long term issues relating to crop prices and farmer welfare.