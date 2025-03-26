Belgium ‘aware’ of Mehul Choksi's presence, says closely monitoring case

The Belgium government has confirmed that it is aware of the presence of fugitive Indian diamond trader Mehul Choksi in its country, emphasising that it attaches “great importance and attention” to the case. Earlier Antigua and Barbuda foreign minister had confirmed that Mehul Choksi left the island for medical attention abroad.( Priyanka Parashar/Mint)

David Jordens, spokesperson and head of service for social media and press at Belgium's Federal Public Service (FPS) Foreign Affairs, was asked about the possible presence of Mehul Choksi in his country, news agency ANI report said.

Jordens replied, “I can confirm that the Federal Public Service (FPS) Foreign Affairs is aware of this case and attaches great importance and attention to it. However, we do not comment on individual cases. Furthermore, this case falls under the competence of the Federal Public Service Justice.”

While the Belgian government is monitoring the entire situation, jurisdiction over the matter primarily is with the justice department.

Further, Jordens assured that FPS Foreign Affairs continues to actively follow the developments related to Mehul Choksi's case, without disclosing any further detail of the whereabouts of one of India's most wanted.

Earlier, Antigua and Barbuda foreign minister EP Chet Greene had clarified that Choksi had left the island for medical treatment abroad but, continues to a remain a citizen of the country.

"Mehul Choksi is not on the island, I am told he left Antigua for medical attention abroad. He remains a citizen of Antigua and Barbua. Your government and my government are working together on this matter. We have some traditions in democracy. We both respect the rule of law," Greene had told ANI.

He also said that Choksi's matter was under legal review and until it is fully determined, there is nothing that he could say or for that matter, any of us can say or do.

Earlier reports had suggested that Choksi was living in Belgium's Antwerp with his wife Preeti after securing a residency card there.

Choksi had reportedly used fabricated and misleading documentation to obtain Belgian residence in a bid to avoid extradition to India.

The report also mentioned that Choksi was planning to move to Switzerland for medical treatment a renowned cancer hospital.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities have urged Belgium to initiate his extradition to India, the Associated Times had reported. The same was not yet confirmed by New Delhi officials.

Choksi is wanted in India for his alleged involvement in a ₹13,500 crore bank loan fraud, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, along with his nephew Nirav Modi.

Nirav Modi is currently lodged in a London jail and is contesting his extradition to India after facing repeated bail denials in court.