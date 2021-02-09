Belong to the family of leaders like ex-VP: Mukhtar Ansari to SC
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has, in the Supreme Court, accused the Uttar Pradesh government of conspiring to kill him in a “state-sponsored encounter”, while emphasising that he was part of a family that contributed immensely to India’s freedom struggle and gave leaders such as former vice-president Hamid Ansari. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Mau in the UP assembly also opposed the Yogi Adityanath government’s plea in the top court to shift him back to the state for trial in 14 criminal cases from a jail in Punjab, where he is presently lodged in connection with an extortion case.
“There is a grave threat and impending danger to the life of the respondent in the state of UP under the present political regime. The present petition is merely to seek a death warrant on the life of the respondent (Ansari),” Ansari’s affidavit read.
Invoking his pedigree, Ansari said that he was a “part of a family that has made immense contribution to the Indian freedom movement and has given India many leaders in the form of Shri Muhammad Hamid Ansari who was the vice president of India, Shri Shaukatullah Ansari who served as the governor of Odisha, Justice Asif Ansari who was the judge of the Allahabad high court, and his own father Subhanullah Ansari who was a freedom fighter and social worker.”
Contending that a free and fair trial was not possible in UP where various BJP leaders have issued open threats to his life in complicity with the state government, Ansari said that his “personal custody is being sought only with the intent of killing him” since trials could go on through video-conferencing as well.
“The respondent ought not be brought physically to the state of UP as it will amount to being a death warrant for him,” the affidavit read. “The petitioner’s (UP’s) insistence on personal appearance of the respondent in the state of UP itself gives credence to the fact that his life is in grave danger and he will be killed if he is physically produced there,” he said, naming BJP MLAs Brijesh Singh and his nephew Sushil Singh from UP as the ones who had been reportedly trying to eliminate him. The court fixed the matter for a detailed hearing on February 24 and asked the UP government to submit its replies to the affidavit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Overall Covid-19 seropositivity among healthcare workers over 25 per cent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AMMK leader gets notice on MGR's foster children's plea after Sasikala's return
- MGR's foster children Geetha Mohan and Radha Gopalakrishnan said that police did not take action against the unauthorised construction and that Murugan and his accomplices had threatened them not to remove the structure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flash flood: Toll rises to 31 after 5 bodies recovered, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JD(S) leader elected chairperson of Karnataka legislative council
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central agencies and state monitoring situation in Uttarakhand: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt orders 10 million more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum Institute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In his farewell speech in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad refers to Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Misinformation may hit vaccination drive: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: PM Modi, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani virtual meet today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court stays arrest of Shashi Tharoor, 6 journalists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japanese PM Suga and Abe to be invited for launch of Kashi convention centre
- PM Narendra Modi and the then Japanese PM Abe conceived the centre during their visit to the holy city in December 2015
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army trains two dogs to sniff out Covid-19 on the basis of urine, sweat samples
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC grants protection to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in alleged hate speech cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A salute, effusive praise in PM's emotional farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi-Ghani virtual meet today: India, Afghanistan to sign pact on new dam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox