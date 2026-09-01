Below normal rain likely in Sept after warmest August since 1901: IMD
The overall monsoon deficit stood at 14% on August 31, with this expected to increase through September.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast below normal rainfall across the country in September, which would mean this monsoon season will certainly end on a deficit, and revealed that the preceding month had been the warmest August since 1901.
The deficient and uneven rainfall, which is expected be less than 91% of the long period average (LPA) this month, is likely to weigh on the kharif crop, with experts seeing lower yields, quality and output.
The overall monsoon deficit stood at 14% on August 31, with this expected to increase through September.
In September, which is the last monsoon month left, the country typically records 167.9mm of rainfall, based on the 1971-2020 LPA.
“During September, many parts of the country are likely to receive below-normal rainfall. However, some areas of northwest, northeast, east, and east-central India and isolated areas of Southeast Peninsular India are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall,” the forecast said.
IMD presented data, which shows this as the warmest August on record—since 1901, in terms of mean temperature across the country, which was 28.01°C in August, 0.67°C above the LPA.
IMD director general M Mohapatra said while there was significant rainfall across the Indo-Gangetic plain region, where temperatures accordingly remained in check, other parts of the country broadly saw below normal rains and thus, higher temperatures too.
“We had moderate to strong El Niño conditions prevailing through August, and while four low-pressure systems also developed, the activity was mainly confined across the Indo-Gangetic Plain region. This also included two depressions developing,” Mohapatra said, adding rainfall eluded much of the western coast, all the way from Punjab.
The weather department said El Niño was continuing to strengthen, and above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to persist in most parts of the country in September. “El Niño should continue to strengthen till about November and December. El Niño conditions will also prevail during the early winter next year,” Mohapatra said.
Further, September should start on a weak note. While significant rainfall may occur in the Himalayan foothills, parts of east Central India and most parts of East India, it should remain below normal in other parts of the country till around September 9, the short-term forecast also stated.
“The forecast means that this year’s rainfall is likely to be below 90% of the LPA. But for agriculture, the total quantum of rainfall is less important than its temporal and spatial distribution. The prospects for a good kharif harvest have already been stunted, and the uneven rainfall pattern is likely to affect yields, quality and the size of the 2026-27 crop,” said agri-commodity expert G Chandrashekhar.
He said the crop output is likely to fall well below the agriculture ministry’s target and also below last year’s production. India set a foodgrain production target of 373.93 million tonnes for the 2026-27 crop year (Jul-Jun), slightly lower than the record 376.56 million tonnes achieved in 2025-26.
“By the end of September, the country is likely to continue to face an uneven rainfall distribution, which will affect kharif crop sowing, yields and output. Acreage under several key crops, including pulses, coarse grains, oilseeds, maize, rice and cotton, is also likely to be lower,” Chandrashekhar said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJasjeev Gandhiok
Jasjeev Gandhiok is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times, where he covers environment, climate change, the clean energy transition and wildlife at the National Bureau. Gandhiok has over a decade of experience in journalism and is based in Delhi. He has reported extensively on Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). This includes the region's air pollution woes, a polluted Yamuna and on urban wildlife still thriving in the region. He joined HT in October 2021. Prior to that, he had five-year stint at The Times of India in Delhi, where he also covered Delhi, with a focus on environment and wildlife. Gandhiok has covered some recent events around the Capital too, ranging from the farmers' protests, the northeast Delhi riots and the CAA-NRC protests, reporting from the ground on all of these. He also travels across the country to report on how environment and climate change impact everyday life, while also writing on endangered species. His reports in 2019 on toxic leachate from Delhi's landfills led to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) taking suo motu cognisance and ultimately asking the state government to start bio-mining to flatten and remove all three landfills in the capital. He also closely tracks the implementation of government policies on climate, renewable energy and environmental protection. His focus remains on impactful, public-interest journalism which explains how environmental decisions affect people's everyday lives.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPallavi Singhal
Pallavi Singhal covers agriculture, food policy and the rural economy from New Delhi. Over the past four years, she has reported extensively on farm policy, food inflation, procurement, agri-markets and rural livelihoods. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked at Moneycontrol and Informist. A journalism post-graduate, she started as a trainee reporter in 2019 with The Indian Express, Chandigarh. Away from the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and crime fiction—preferably mysteries easier to crack than government policy.Read More