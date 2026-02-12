Only 6,000 of 8,505 West Bengal officers report for SIR despite SC deadline: EC

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday said that only 6,000 of the 8,505 West Bengal government officers assigned to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) have reported, leaving the remainder pending despite a Supreme Court deadline of February 10. Not all th official said.e 8,505 officers, who are to be engaged as micro-observers, have reported till date (Representative photo)

The Supreme Court, while hearing a petition filed by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, had directed the state to ensure that all 8,505 officers report to the poll panel by 5 pm on February 10, allowing the EC to assess their suitability before they can be engaged as micro-observers.

“Not all the 8,505 officers, who are to be engaged as micro-observers, have reported till date. Only around 6,000 officers have reported to the District Election Officers. The list includes around 500 officials who have already been engaged as Additional Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) by the EC. Some are lower division clerks. The state has only sent names of 8,505 officers. We have sought details of all the officers who have reported. Till date, we haven’t received the information from the state,” a senior EC official said.

The EC is also yet to get the details of the officers who have reported.

No senior government officers commented on the developments.

Banerjee had earlier alleged that the EC had engaged officers from other states as micro-observers in West Bengal. In her petition, she said this was an attempt to bulldoze the Bengali people.

The EC, however, contended that they were appointed after the state government failed to provide the required number of officials. On Monday, the state provided a list of 8,505 officers, which it said were all Group B officers.

“The list of Group B employees submitted to the EC is strictly in accordance with the existing pay-level criteria as notified by the state finance department. Classification of state government employees into Group ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ has been clearly defined in accordance with existing rules. The preparation and submission of the list of Group B employees has been carried out scrupulously following these notified norms,” the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The officers will have to undergo training as micro-observers before they can be engaged to assist EROs and AEROs in the SIR work.