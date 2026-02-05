Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ECI flags West Bengal govt’s non-compliance with SIR-related directions

    The ECI wrote a letter to the West Bengal government hours after Mamata Banerjee argued her petition over the SIR in Supreme Court

    Published on: Feb 05, 2026 4:20 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) has written to the West Bengal government, flagging non-compliance with its directions related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll and set a February 9 deadline for compliance reports.

    The TMC has been at loggerheads with the ECI over SIR. (X)
    The TMC has been at loggerheads with the ECI over SIR. (X)

    In a letter to the state’s chief secretary, the ECI cited non-compliance with at least five directions. This came hours after Mamata Banerjee became the first sitting chief minister to personally argue her own petition before the Supreme Court and urged it to protect democracy and people’s lives. The court sought a response from the ECI on withdrawing notices to millions of people over minor spelling variations and dialect-based discrepancies during the SIR. The court will hear the matter next on February 9.

    The ECI cited non-compliance with the filing of cases against two Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and two Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) for allegedly adding names of fictitious voters and compromising data security, suspension of an AERO, who deployed 11 additional AEROs to conduct hearings, cancellation of transfer of three Electoral Roll Observers, appointment of sub-divisional officers as EROs and Returning Officers.

    “You are requested to send compliance...by 3 pm on February 9, 2026 [Monday],” stated the letter, a copy of which HT has seen.

    West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been at loggerheads with the ECI over SIR. Banerjee on Tuesday targeted chief election commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, and sought his impeachment. “We do not have the numbers [in Parliament], but impeachment can take place. There are provisions of impeachment. If any such step is taken, we would discuss it within the party. If something is taking place for the public interest, we all work together. I have no problem with that,” Banerjee told reporters in New Delhi.

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest India US Trade Deal, IND vs SA Live Score, Pakistan’s boycott of India T20 World Cup
    News/India News/ECI Flags West Bengal Govt’s Non-compliance With SIR-related Directions
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes