Bengal BJP calls chief minister Mamata Banerjee ‘anti-Hindu’

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 21:54 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Bengal unit has tagged chief minister Mamata Banerjee as ‘anti-Hindu’ in a symbolic charge-sheet that was released by the saffron party on Sunday.

“The country was partitioned in 1947 with the supposition that West Bengal will be a land for Bengali Hindus. But the erstwhile Left Front and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) governments have been torturing Bengali Hindus over the years. To win over Muslim voters, Mamata Banerjee has resorted to anti-Hindu and appeasement politics,” said the symbolic 10-point charge-sheet.

One of the points of the charge-sheet tagged Banerjee as ‘anti-Hindu’. It was launched by Bengal BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh. It alleged that Banerjee organized attacks on Ram Navami rallies. A youth who chanted Jai Shri Ram was sent to jail, it said.

The Trinamool Congress was, however, quick to rubbish the allegations saying that Banerjee was protecting India’s plurality.

“Mamata Banerjee is leading the battle of protecting India’s plurality and inclusiveness as enshrined in the Indian Constitution. She doesn’t divide people,” said Firhad Hakim, state urban development minister and a senior TMC leader.

The BJP has turned out to be the TMC’s strongest challenger winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats. The TMC won 22 seats. Congress won two seats.

“The Hindus residing in Bengal will never forgive Mamata Banerjee for the injustice she has meted out to them,” the charge-sheet further said.

The charge-sheet is a part of the state-wide campaign titled ‘Ar Noy Annay’ or no-more injustice’ which the BJP has launched against the Mamata Banerjee government. The campaign was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Kolkata on March 1.