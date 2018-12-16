Bengal BJP to move Calcutta HC on Monday over rally

The Bengal unit of the BJP will move Calcutta high court on Monday against the state government’s denial of permission for its planned state-wide Ganatantra Bachao Yatra (Save Democracy Rally) and organise law-violation programmes in every district over the next one month.

The administration’s labelling of the BJP’s parent organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and its affiliates, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, as ‘communal’ has left these organisations fuming. “We will draw the attention of the Calcutta HC single bench where the case was first moved. A division bench earlier ordered the government to sit with us for discussion...,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

The administration’s letter to BJP on Saturday had one paragraph that read: “...There is grave apprehension of major breach of peace and communal harmony during and in the aftermath of the yatra.”

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 23:50 IST