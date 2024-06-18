Bengal BJP workers protest against party's central team; TMC calls it 'disconnect'

A four-member BJP central team, investigating post-poll violence in the state, faced dissent from their own party workers who claimed that the senior leaders of the party did not care when they were displaced from their homes and forced to move elsewhere, according to news agency PTI. Bengal party workers protest against BJP central team; TMC says party disconnect (PTI)

The team visited Coochbehar on Monday, to assess allegations of vioelnce against BJP workers after the Lok Sabha elections. They were stopped by party workers protesting in Amtala in South 24 Parganas, according to BJP party sources. The party workers aired their troubles to the senior leaders about their displacement from their homes after polls.

The team consists of convener Biplab Deb, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Rajya Sabha MPs Brij Lal and Kavita Patidar.

Biplab Deb told reporters that post-poll violence has become natural for the Trinamool Congress following election results. "The sooner TMC changes this stance of attacking opposition parties, the better it will be for the party," Deb said, according to PTI.

Trinamool Congress leader Shantanu Sen said the protests by BJP workers against their own leaders showed a disconnect within the party. He suggested that complaints of post-poll violence against the TMC by the BJP were a farce.

Earlier, BJP party president Suvendhu Adhikari was stopped from entering Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor of West Bengal with alleged victims of post poll violence due to Section 144 being imposed in the area.

BJP national president JP Nadda personally formed the committee of four members to investigate claims of post-poll violence in areas such as Asansol, Howrah, Bhangar, Ghatal, Konnanar, Basirhat, Jhargram and Kolkata.

After the Lok Sabha elections, reports surfaced of alleged violence targeting shops and homes of BJP workers, with the party blaming the TMC for the incidents.