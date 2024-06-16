 BJP team led by Biplab Deb to take stock of Bengal’s post-poll violence - Hindustan Times
BJP team led by Biplab Deb to take stock of Bengal’s post-poll violence

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Jun 16, 2024 01:54 PM IST

The four-member BJP team led by Biplab Kumar Deb has been asked to submit a detailed report on the post-poll violence in West Bengal to party president Jagat Prakash Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted a four-member committee led by member of Parliament (MP) and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb to take stock of the purported post-Lok Sabha poll violence in West Bengal and submit a detailed report to party president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Member of Parliament (MP) and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb. (Sushil Kumar/HT File Photo)
Member of Parliament (MP) and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb. (Sushil Kumar/HT File Photo)

This comes after leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of rigging polls and destroying the opposition through violence.

Apart from Deb, the committee also has MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad, Brijlal and Kavita Patidar.

BJP national general secretary and office in-charge Arun Singh, in a press statement released, said that no state in the country except West Bengal had reported incident of political violence after the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. He said in Bengal people were allegedly witnessing violence almost like the incidents after the 2021 Assembly polls.

“In such a situation, BJP national president Shri JP Nadda formed a committee to visit West Bengal and take stock of the situation immediately and report further”, the statement said.

It alleged that the culprits of Trinamool Congress party were attacking the opposition party activists and voters while West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had become a silent spectator. The Calcutta High Court had extended deployment of central armed paramilitary forces in the state till June 21.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said : “There has been no post-poll violence in Bengal. The BJP is orchestrating this drama to divert the attention of the people and the media from its pathetic performance in the Lok Sabha polls. And, of all people, BJP has chosen Biplab Deb, a man who could not even retain his own chair, to lead the team.”

The TMC won 29 of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal while the BJP got 12 seats.

(With input from Kolkata)

