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Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari gives portfolios to first batch of ministers, keeps key ones with himself like Mamata

Dilip Ghosh gets panchayats and rural development; Agnimitra Paul gets women and child development

Updated on: May 11, 2026 07:45 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday allocated portfolios among the first batch of his council of ministers, which has five members who took oath with him last week.

Dilip, Agnimitra's portfolios

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari with ministers (from left) Agnimitra Paul, Nisith Pramanik and Dilip Ghosh during a press conference at the state secretariat on Monday.(Debajyoti Chakraborty/ANI Photo)

A government order said senior BJP leader and former state unit chief Dilip Ghosh got the panchayats and rural development department, along with animal resources and agricultural marketing.

Agnimitra Paul, who was widely seen as among CM contenders, got the women and child development department, along with social welfare and municipal affairs portfolios.

Ashok Kirtania got food and civil supplies and co-operation departments, news agency PTI reported.

Kshudiram Tudu is minister for tribal development, backward classes welfare, along with minority affairs and madrasha education.

Nisith Pramanik was entrusted with the North Bengal development department along with youth services and sports. Pramanik also served in PM Narendra Modi's cabinet earlier.

Suvendu Adhikari also served as a minister under Mamata before switching to the BJP six years ago. He held the transport portfilio in Mamata Banerjee's second ministry from 2016, and irrigation and water resources from 2018, before resigning from the cabinet in 2020.

He crossed over to the BJP in December 2020, and went on to defeat her in Nandigram in 2021, and again in Bhabanipur in 2026 as the BJP came to power in the state for the first time.

 
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