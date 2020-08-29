e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bengal government requests railway board to resume local train, metro services

Bengal government requests railway board to resume local train, metro services

On Wednesday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the state has no issues if local train and metro rail services are resumed.

india Updated: Aug 29, 2020 10:11 IST
HT correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
File photo: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
File photo: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(ANI)
         

The West Bengal government has requested the railway board on Friday to resume metro and local train services in the state in a limited manner, maintaining physical distancing among passengers.

State home secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay sent a letter to the ministry late on Friday intimating the state government’s views.

“This is to bring to your notice that state government is of the view that metro and local train services can be resumed in Bengal in a limited manner maintaining the norms of physical distancing and health hygiene protocols,” Bandyopadhyay wrote in the letter.

Also read: Covid-19 Unlock 4.0 - What to expect from September 1

On Wednesday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the state has no issues if local train and metro rail services are resumed. She even allowed resumption of flight services from six cities to Kolkata that had been suspended since July 6.

“From September 1, flight services to Kolkata from the six cities may resume and can operate on three days,” Banerjee said after a cabinet meeting.

Flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad were stopped from July 6 as the state government stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The dates were extended multiple times.

The centre is likely to allow the resumption of metro services from September when the fourth phase of unlocking economic activities will begin.

tags
top news
India’s growth to pick-up from second quarter of FY-21: EY report
India’s growth to pick-up from second quarter of FY-21: EY report
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Unlock 4.0: What to expect from September 1
Unlock 4.0: What to expect from September 1
LIVE: 76,472 cases in last 24 hrs push India’s Covid-19 tally to over 3.46 mn
LIVE: 76,472 cases in last 24 hrs push India’s Covid-19 tally to over 3.46 mn
Flouting Covid-19 norms in metro may attract heavy fines once it reopens
Flouting Covid-19 norms in metro may attract heavy fines once it reopens
1 soldier killed, 3 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Pulwama
1 soldier killed, 3 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Pulwama
Covid-19 curve flattening in Dharavi, rising in neighbouring Dadar and Mahim
Covid-19 curve flattening in Dharavi, rising in neighbouring Dadar and Mahim
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In