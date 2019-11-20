e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

Bengal Governor, govt head for second row over helicopter ride in five days

The Governor had sought a helicopter to travel to Murshidabad, 500 km away to inaugurate a new building of a girls’ college.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2019 00:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan times, Kolkata
Relations between Mamata Banerjee’s government and Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar have been uneasy.
Relations between Mamata Banerjee’s government and Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar have been uneasy.(HT Photo)
         

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Mamata Banerjee government appeared heading for another row over a helicopter ride after Raj Bhawan issued a statement on Tuesday evening, stating that the governor would not be provided with a chopper for his travel to Murshidabad district on Wednesday.

On November 15, Dhankhar had expressed his anguish to the media when he had to cover 600 km in his car between Kolkata and Farakka in Murshidabad, where he had gone to attend the silver jubilee celebration of Farakka Syed Nurul Hasan College.

A day before that, Mamata Banerjee indirectly accused Dhankhar of acting like a mouthpiece of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but did not take his name. The governor reacted by saying that the state administration never officially told him that he was acting beyond his rights. In her comments, Banerjee also accused the governor of trying to run a parallel administration, a charge Dhankhar denied.

The acrimony started soon after Dhankhar sought to meet bureaucrats and people’s representatives during his district visits and made public statements on a range of issues.

In its statement on Tuesday, Raj Bhawan said that Dhankhar would be leaving Kolkata at 6 am on Wednesday to inaugurate a newly constructed building of Domkal Girls’ College in Murshidabad.

“There was a request made to the state government to provide helicopter for this visit, which involves a travel of about 500 kms either way. However, the response from the state government has been that the helicopter would not be available and in that situation, the governor will be visiting the place by road,” the statement said.

“The governor’s fleet of cars is maintained by the state government. The drivers and staff are on the payroll of the state. The state usually responds to requests for helicopters if it has one to spare. Former governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was given a helicopter when he visited some storm affected areas. Before him, governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi was also given one during a trip,” a senior Raj Bhawan official told HT on condition of anonymity.

Two senior members of the state cabinet refused to react to Tuesday’s development.

On Monday, Trinamool Congress raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the winter session, alleging that the governor was overstepping his limits and playing a political role.

“If the governor wants to do politics, he is free to do so. But he must come out of Raj Bhawan. From Rajyapal he has become Rajnitipal,” TMC member Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said in the Upper House.

Dhankhar who was in Siliguri on Monday said at a press conference, “I am clear in my mind and conscience that I have acted only as per the Constitution and I will fearlessly act as per the Constitution. If someone thinks I am a tourist here, Sir I am not.”

top news
‘Outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students
‘Outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students
‘In Tamil Nadu’s interest’: Rajinikanth on joining forces with Kamal Haasan
‘In Tamil Nadu’s interest’: Rajinikanth on joining forces with Kamal Haasan
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
Missing for 2 years, Hyderabad man sends video home from Pak custody
Missing for 2 years, Hyderabad man sends video home from Pak custody
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
Sri Lanka’s new President accepts PM Modi’s invite, to visit India on Nov 29
Sri Lanka’s new President accepts PM Modi’s invite, to visit India on Nov 29
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News