Bengal governor says Mamata’s behavior left him ‘stumped’ and ‘bewildered’

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 21:32 IST

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar accused the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of not showing him courtesy during the special assembly session called for commemorating the 70th Constitution Day and said he was left “bewildered” and “stumped” by Mamata’s behavior.

Dhankar’s comments on Wednesday follow similar accusation Banerjee made against the Governor on Tuesday. Dhankar was also criticised by Banerjee’s ministers during the special session, deepening the acrimony between two top constitutional offices in the state.

Dhankar said Mamata’s behavior was “odd” and the CM was “aloof” and “took no step” while he proceeded to pay floral tribute to Dr Ambedkar in the assembly.

“What struck odd about the strategy at the assembly was that the leader of the House Hon’ble CM just kept aloof and took no step while I alighted or made way for floral tribute to Dr Ambedkar. I expected otherwise. Interacted with all who were open to it,” Dhankhar tweeted on Wednesday morning.

It appeared to be a response to Mamata Banerjee’s claim that Dhankhar was discourteous to her.

“Even the prime minister (Narendra Modi) does not behave like this. He speaks with a smile when we meet,” Banerjee told journalists after the Constitution Day event, in which Dhankhar and Banerjee virtually ignored each other.

Earlier in the assembly, state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee, urban development minister Firhad Hakim and junior minister for health, Chandrima Bhattacharya, accused Dhankhar of trying to discredit en elected government.

Chatterjee even asked if the post of governor was at all relevant 70 years after the Constitution had been adopted.

The attacks continued on Wednesday with TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi drawing a parallel between current governors and the “Viceroys of the British Raj”. Trivedi, however, didn’t name Dhankar directly in his tweet.

Dhankhar posted a video clip of Tuesday’s event to disprove allegations and blamed Mamata for leaving him “stumped”.

“I would never ever compromise on extending courtesy to anyone, much less Hon’ble CM for whom I have enormous personal regard. Surprisingly she made no expected move, leaving me bewildered. Was stumped. All including Amit Mitra, Partho, Abdul Manan greeted me,” Dhankhar tweeted.

State Congress president Somen Mitra blamed both the chief minister and the governor for the growing discord.

“I am sorry to say that both of them (Banerjee and Dhankhar) have done enormous harm to the honour of the chairs they are holding,” Mitra said.