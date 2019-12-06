e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Bengal guv, TMC govt in fresh tussle over locked state assembly gate

india Updated: Dec 06, 2019 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

An irate Bengal governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, slammed the Mamata Banerjee government on Thursday after he found that the assembly gate designated for the governor’s entry had been locked and staff at the legislature were hesitant in opening it without orders from their superiors.

Dhankhar said that the speaker’s office had told Raj Bhavan that the governor was “most welcome” to visit the assembly but the speaker would not be present in the House as the session had been adjourned. After voicing his grievances in front of the closed gate, Dhankhar entered the House through a different gate. He, however, found all rooms, including that of the Speaker, closed.

Hitting back at the governor, state parliamentary affairs minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “If he came to the assembly to enjoy architecture, he could better have gone to the Victoria Memorial Hall. His intentions are entirely different and that is to create chaos.”

Meanwhile, speaking at an event in the city, chief minister Mamata Banerjee referred to the recent controversy over the formation of the short-lived Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra and said“A parallel government is being run. What’s going on in my state is of 100% greater magnitude than (what happened) in Maharashtra.”

top news
Rape victim set afire by accused in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao
Rape victim set afire by accused in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News