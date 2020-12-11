e-paper
India News / Bengal is not Mamata Banerjee's private paternal estate: Minister after attack on Nadda's convoy

Bengal is not Mamata Banerjee’s private paternal estate: Minister after attack on Nadda’s convoy

The minister’s comments come in the backdrop of an attack on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convoy, including the party’s national president JP Nadda, in West Bengal’s South 24-Parganas district on Thursday.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 15:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee addressing the gathering at protest against new farm laws, in front of Gandhi statue at Mayo road, in Kolkata, West Bengal on Thursday.
Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee addressing the gathering at protest against new farm laws, in front of Gandhi statue at Mayo road, in Kolkata, West Bengal on Thursday. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
         

Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee, Union minister of state for woman and child development Debashree Chaudhuri on Friday said that the West Bengal chief minister must choose her words carefully and that the state wasn’t her private paternal property but a part of the country. She also asked Banerjee if the Union home minister and Prime Minister of India were “outsiders.”

“Mamata Banerjee needs to choose her words carefully. Are the home minister and Prime Minister of India outsiders? West Bengal is not her private paternal estate but a part of our country,” Chaudhuri was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The minister’s comments come in the backdrop of an attack on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convoy, including the party’s national president JP Nadda, in West Bengal’s South 24-Parganas district on Thursday. Following the attack, the Union home ministry on Friday summoned the state’s director general of police and chief secretary on December 14 regarding the law-and-order situation in West Bengal.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed concern over the law-and-order situation in the state saying that it has been continuously worsening and the chief minister has to follow the Constitution. “The chief minister has to follow the Constitution. She cannot depart from its paths. The law-and-order situation in the state has been continuously worsening for long. The events that happened yesterday are most unfortunate. They are a slur on our democratic fabric,” Dhankhar said.

He added that he has sent a report to the central government about the “extremely disturbing developments that do not augur well for democratic values.” The governor alleged that violators of law in the state have the protection of police and administration.

The BJP convoy was attacked at Shirakol in Diamond Harbour, the Lok Sabha constituency of Abhishek Banerjee, who is chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew. The BJP alleged that some of the party’s frontline leaders, as well as workers, sustained injuries after being assaulted by the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress. Television news footage showed stones raining on the convoy and shattering windshields. Vehicles of some media houses were also damaged.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, its national vice-president Mukul Roy and national secretary Anupam Hazra were hit by stones and shards of glass from shattered windows and windshields of their cars, according to the party.

Nadda, who visited Diamond Harbour as part of his two-day trip to the state, said West Bengal had plunged into a state of lawlessness and appealed to the BJP’s workers to ensure the party’s win in the assembly elections slated for next year.

