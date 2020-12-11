West Bengal Governor submits report on law and order to Amit Shah, says recent developments extremely disturbing

india

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 13:05 IST

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said the law and order situation of the state has been continuously worsening, adding chief minister Mamata Banerjee has to follow the Constitution. Dhankhar was referring to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda’s attack in West Bengal’s South 24-Parganas district that took place on Thursday.

“The Chief Minister has to follow the Constitution. She cannot depart for its paths. The law and order situation in the state has been continuously worsening for long. The events that happened yesterday are most unfortunate. They are a slur on our democratic fabric,” Dhankhar said.

Dhankhar said he has sent a report to the Central government about the “extremely disturbing developments that do not augur well for democratic values.” He alleged that violators of law in the state have protection of police and administration.

The BJP has said some of its frontline leaders as well as workers sustained injuries after being assaulted by the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress at Shirakol in Diamond Harbour, the Lok Sabha constituency of Abhishek Banerjee, who is chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew. TV news footage showed stones raining on the convoy and shattering windshields. Vehicles of some media houses were damaged.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, its national vice-president Mukul Roy and national secretary Anupam Hazra were hit by stones and shards of glass from shattered windows and windshields of their cars, according to the party. Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh condemned the incident.

Nadda, who visited Diamond Harbour as part of his two-day trip to the state, said West Bengal had plunged into a state of lawlessness, and appealed to BJP workers to ensure the party’s win in the upcoming assembly elections.

The incident took place in the afternoon, when he was on his way to his destination a day after meeting voters in Bhawanipore, the chief minister’s assembly constituency in south Kolkata. “These two constituencies are the fountains of corruption and intolerance,” Nadda said.

The BJP leadership alleged that the attack was planned to foil Nadda’s programme and there were no policemen along the highway connecting Kolkata to Diamond Harbour, a distance of 52 km.