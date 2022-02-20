Home / India News / Bengal minister Sadhan Pandey dies at 71 after prolonged illness
india news

Bengal minister Sadhan Pandey dies at 71 after prolonged illness

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of her cabinet colleague and Trinamool Congress veteran Sadhan Pandey.
Sadhan Pandey represented Kolkata’s Burtolla assembly constituency 5 times since 1987and the Manicktala constituency three 3 since 2011 (File Photo)
Sadhan Pandey represented Kolkata’s Burtolla assembly constituency 5 times since 1987and the Manicktala constituency three 3 since 2011 (File Photo)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 02:38 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

KOLKATA: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal minister for consumer affairs and self-employment Sadhan Pandey died at a private hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning after prolonged illness. He was 71.

Expressing her condolences, chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Our senior colleague, party leader and Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pande has passed away today morning at Mumbai. Had a wonderful relation for long. Deeply pained at this loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, followers.”

Pandey had been suffering from lung infection and other complications for more than two years. He went abroad for treatment, TMC leaders said in Kolkata.

Pandey represented Kolkata’s Burtolla assembly constituency 5 times since 1987, when he was in the Congress, and the Manicktala constituency 3 times since 2011. He joined the TMC after its formation in 1998.

TMC leaders said Pandey’s body will be brought to Kolkata. The cremation will take place on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out