Bengal Police hunt for clues after triple murder in Murshidabad

Bengal Police hunt for clues after triple murder in Murshidabadindia Updated: Oct 10, 2019 01:14 IST
Hindustan Times, Berhampore
The police said that some household articles were found in a state of disarray inside the house, indicating a possible scuffle between the victims and the killers.
First Published: Oct 10, 2019 01:14 IST
tags
top news
Oct 10, 2019 00:30 IST
Oct 10, 2019 02:15 IST
Oct 09, 2019 22:49 IST
Oct 10, 2019 00:51 IST
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
Oct 09, 2019 20:47 IST
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics