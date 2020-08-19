Bengal police raids MP Arjun Singh’s home, BJP vows change after 2021 polls

india

The West Bengal police on Wednesday afternoon searched the residence of Arjun Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, in connection with a criminal case.

Singh, who was present at home, said, “This is not the first time the police came to raid my house. In the past they did not have any order from court and were not allowed to enter. Today they came with a court order. I am not surprised because it is well known that I am a target of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).”

“The police officers said the search is in connection with an old case. The Barrackpore police have so far named me in 93 cases,” Singh told HT during the search operation.

Recognised as a heavyweight leader, Singh was a four-time legislator of the TMC before he joined the BJP and defeated TMC’s sitting Barrackpore MP Dinesh Trivedi in 2019. The election was marked by violence which continues intermittently in the region. Singh’s son and brother-in-law are also sitting legislators of the BJP.

Singh alleged that the police team broke into the house of one of his relatives before coming to his home. “That house is located around 500 metres away from mine. It is under a lock and a key for six months as the family is now in another state. I told the officers that we will move court for this as they did not have any written order to search the premises.”

Barrackpore police commissioner Manoj Verma could not be contacted.

BJP vice president Ritesh Tiwari condemned the incident and said Singh was being singled out.

“The TMC is being vindictive. Singh’s father was a legislator too. Is he a terrorist? Bengal will witness a change in regime in 2021 and these police officers will have to go,” said Tiwari.

On July 17, a police team went to Singh’s home at Bhatpara in search of one of his nephews but was denied entry by Central paramilitary force personnel in charge of Singh’s security as the police officers did not have a search warrant.