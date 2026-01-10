Bengal: Prime suspect, minor apprehended in 17-year-old’s gang rape case in Hooghly

Kolkata: Police have arrested a 29-year-old man and apprehended a minor in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in an abandoned factory in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Thursday evening. A search is underway for the third accused. Police officers said the minor will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and the prime accused, Dipankar Adhikari, was arrested and investigation is on. (Representative photo)

According to police, the girl and her friend had gone to the abandoned factory after their tuition class, as the teacher had not turned up.

“Two more men allegedly filmed their intimate moments, following which they blackmailed the girl with the video, and one of them raped her,” the officers added.

“We have registered a case of gang rape on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s father. As the girl is a minor, sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been added,” a senior police officer said.

The girl’s father lodged a complaint with the Uttarpara police station on Friday.

Police officers added that locals have alleged that Dipankar Adhikari would identify himself as a TMC youth leader and a civic volunteer in the neighbourhood. Police, however, said that he never worked as a civic volunteer. The TMC too has denied having any links with the accused.

“Anyone can claim anything. He may claim that he is a civic volunteer, but that doesn’t make him one. Similarly, if he claims he is a TMC youth leader or worker, he is lying. Also, the law will take its own course. If anyone has committed any crime, the party will not shield the person.We demand strict punishment for what he has done,” Priyanka Adhikari, a TMC youth leader from Hooghly.