Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengal professor faces inquiry after ‘marrying’ student in classroom

ByHT News Desk
Jan 30, 2025 12:16 PM IST

The teacher claimed that the videos showed a freshers event planned by her students where they had put together a mock-wedding which she participated in.

An assistant professor at a university in West Bengal has been ordered to face an inquiry after videos of her went viral where she would dress up as a bride and exchange garlands with her first-year students in a staged “wedding psychodrama”, reported The Times of India.

A teacher went viral for a staged "wedding" in her classroom with a student(WebduniaEnglish/X)
A teacher went viral for a staged "wedding" in her classroom with a student(WebduniaEnglish/X)

Payal Banerjee, who teaches applied psychology at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology said on Wednesday that she had resigned from her position and would take legal action against a colleague who was allegedly attempting to malign her.

Also Read: Bengal school teacher arrested in diversion of govt grant for students case

She claimed that the videos showed a freshers event planned by her students where they had put together a mock-wedding which she participated in. Banerjee said that 12 days later her colleague shared videos of it which then became viral.

Also Read: Groom takes charge as priest at his own wedding, chants Vedic mantras. Watch

“They (the students) requested me to play the main character and I agreed. Other faculty members knew about it and agreed to the programme; no one objected then. My first-year students and I acted per the script. There was nothing serious about it," Payal told TOI.

An e-invitation for the event also mentioned a ‘haldi ceremony’ on January 9, ‘mehndi and sangeet’ on January 14 and the wedding on January 20, with the venue listed as the classroom. The e-invite also states that the students will be the ‘groom’ and the teacher will be the ‘bride’ in the “psychodrama”.

Also Read: Band baaja baraat but no bride in Himachal’s Una

Around 23 videos, supposedly from the same event, show other faculty members and students cheering as well. Payal Banerjee said that videos of only her were shared to get revenge and that this was a deliberate act. The first-year student in the video did not respond.

Interim vice-chancellor Tapas Chakrabarty said that a five-member inquiry panel had been formed to look into the event that took place on January 16, and the leaking of videos on January 28.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On