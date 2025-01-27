Groom takes charge as priest at his own wedding, chants Vedic mantras. Watch

A wedding in Kunja Bahadurpur, Haridwar, recently left guests in awe when the groom from Rampur Maniharan, Saharanpur, took the surprising step of personally reciting the Vedic mantras during his own wedding ceremony. This unique and memorable act has since gone viral on social media. A groom from Saharanpur stunned guests by personally reciting Vedic mantras during his wedding in Haridwar.(X/@Genzofficia_l)

A shocking and memorable gesture

Vivek Kumar's wedding procession from Rampur Maniharan reached Haridwar, where the groom stunned everyone—his bride, the pandit, and the guests—by deciding to recite the sacred Vedic mantras himself. The moment, captured in a now viral video, shows Vivek confidently performing the rituals, completing the marriage ceremony in a way few had ever seen before.

According to Live Hindustan, the groom revealed that he had learned the Vedic mantras over time and, with confidence in his knowledge, chose to perform the sacred rites at his wedding. His decision to take on the role of a priest has since become a hot topic of conversation in his village.

A deep-rooted faith in Vedic traditions

Vivek Kumar, a B.Pharma student at Gurukul Kangri University, shared that his passion for religious rituals led him to learn the mantras. He explained that his family's deep connection with the Arya Samaj, an organisation committed to Vedic traditions, was integral to his upbringing. From a young age, Vivek frequently visited Arya Samaj, where he began to learn the Vedic mantras.

After completing his 12th grade, Vivek continued his Vedic studies under Acharya Virendra Shastri. He believes his strong ties to the traditions of the Arya Samaj were what prompted him to perform the mantras during his wedding. "By chanting the mantras, I wanted to remind everyone that while we embrace modern learning, we must not forget our cultural roots," Vivek explained.

A message for the future

Vivek, who has previously officiated at several weddings, expressed that this gesture was meant to send a message about the importance of maintaining cultural and religious traditions. His act has certainly resonated with many, and the video continues to inspire conversations about preserving heritage in today's fast-paced world.