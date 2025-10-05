Bengal rain-landslide havoc: What's the extent of destruction in Darjeeling and other areas?

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed "deep worry" about the flooding of several areas in both North Bengal and South Bengal due to sudden heavy rains, with at least 18 people dead in the state and 40 more in neighbouring Nepal. A view of portion of the Dudhia iron bridge, collapsed due to heavy rain in Darjeeling on Sunday.(ANI Video Grab)

The toll is expected to rise as the rescue operations continue.

Banerjee assured that all necessary assistance would be sent to the affected families immediately.

Mamata lists the extent of destruction

CM Banerjee also described the widespread devastation that struck North Bengal after torrential rains exceeded 300 mm in just 12 hours, causing disasters.

"Yesterday (October 4-5) night there was sudden rainfall exceeding 300 mm in 12 hours in North Bengal, and there was simultaneously excessive flow of water into Sankosh river and generally flow of river waters from Bhutan and Sikkim. This caused disasters," she said.

The CM said that she was shocked to know about the loss of life and conveyed her condolences to the families of the deceased.

"We have been shocked and saddened to know that we have lost some brothers and sisters in the situation evolved by huge rainfall and river floods. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and shall send all assistance to the families immediately," she wrote.

At least 18 people have died in the heavy rain and landslides, with the toll expected to rise as the rescue operations continue. West Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the death toll was higher.

CM Mamata Banerjee also described the destruction the landslides have caused in Darjeeling and other regions. Two iron bridges have collapsed, and several roads have been damaged.

"Two iron bridges have collapsed, several roads have been damaged and flooded, and huge tracts of land in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar have been inundated. There have been reports of worrying damages and losses, particularly in Mirik, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Matigara and Alipurduar," she said.

Banerjee added that she has been monitoring the situation continuously and held a virtual meeting with the Chief Secretary.

"I am in constant touch and am personally going to North Bengal with my Chief Secretary tomorrow in this connection," she said, while also advising the tourists stranded in the region to stay where they were until evacuated.

Heavy rain triggered landslides, rescue operation on

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in North Bengal has triggered landslides and severe waterlogging, leading to extensive damage, road blockages, and loss of lives in several districts, including Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri.

According to Kurseong Additional SP Abhishek Roy, seven bodies have been recovered from the debris, with two more people still missing. The landslide occurred at Dilaram on the Kurseong road, blocking the route to Darjeeling. Other roads, including Rohini Road, have also been affected, while Tindharia Road remains operational.

"7 dead bodies have already been recovered from the debris. We have information about two more people. Work is being done to recover their bodies, too. A landslide occurred at Dilaram on the Kurseong road, which leads to Darjeeling. That road is blocked... Rohini Road is also blocked due to a landslide at Gourishankar... The condition of Pankhabari Road is extremely poor... Tindharia road is functioning right now. We are trying to evacuate all the tourists in Mirik in three to four hours through Tindharia," he told the media.

The police and local authorities are working to evacuate tourists from Mirik through Tindharia Road. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been dispatched to assist in rescue operations.

Movement of vehicles has been restricted on the Siliguri-Darjeeling SH-12 road after a portion of the Dudhia iron bridge collapsed due to incessant rainfall in the region.