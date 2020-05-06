e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bengal records 100+ cases of Covid-19 on a single day for first time

Bengal records 100+ cases of Covid-19 on a single day for first time

Kolkata is emerging as a major concern with 119 cases reported in last three days.

india Updated: May 06, 2020 21:54 IST
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Health workers screen a woman in a Kolkata slum during house-to-house drive against Covid-19 .
Health workers screen a woman in a Kolkata slum during house-to-house drive against Covid-19 . (ANI)
         

West Bengal reported 112 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, reporting more than a hundred cases on a single day for the first time that took the state’s tally to 1,456, the government said.

The state reported 426 new cases between May 1 and May 6. The rise has been attributed to the increase in the number of tests – 2,570 persons were tested on Wednesday – while new cases have also been reported from hitherto unaffected areas. The number of containment zones in the state has also increased from 444 on April 30 to 555 on May 6.

While Kolkata, and its neighbouring districts of Howrah and North 24-Parganas have so far been the state’s major concern – accounting for 754, 289, and 202 cases respectively – new cases were reported from 7 districts on May 4, from 9 districts on May 5 and from 8 districts on May 6.

Kolkata has emerged as the biggest challenge for the state government, with the capital city accounting for more than half of the state’s Covid-19 cases. Containment zones in the city increased from 264 on April 30 to 334 of May 6, while 119 people tested positive for coronavirus infection in the last three days.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

“Our number of tests has significantly increased and we hope to conduct 2,500 statewide tests on an average from now on,” state home secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

A total of 2,570 tests were conducted on Wednesday and, on average, Bengal has conducted 2,269 cases a day over the past six days, with 13,616 tests conducted between May 1 and 6. In contrast, the state tested only 16,455 people in the 45 days between March 17 and April 30.

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said the figures “should not been seen like cricket scorecards”. “Given the nature of the virus, every state will have its own time of peaking and flattening of the curve,” said Ghosh Dastidar who is a doctor by qualification.

Meanwhile, union home secretary Ajay Bhalla, in yet another letter to Bengal chief secretary Rajiva Sinha on Wednesday said that the state’s low testing rate and very high mortality rate reflected “poor surveillance, detection and testing.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), too, blamed a poorly implemented lockdown for the spread of the disease. “The lockdown was never implemented properly. People freely crowded as the police stood bystanders,” alleged BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh, a Lok Sabha MP.

tags
top news
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
Live: Number of containment zones in Delhi is now 87
Live: Number of containment zones in Delhi is now 87
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
Petrol, diesel prices hiked in UP: Watch people’s reaction
Petrol, diesel prices hiked in UP: Watch people’s reaction
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper