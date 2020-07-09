Bengal registers first 12,000 Covid-19 cases in three months, doubles to 24,000 in just 21 days

kolkata

West Bengal registered the first 12,000 Covid-19 cases in three months since the first case was detected in the state. But the numbers have doubled to 24,000 in the past 21 days. While the number of tests have increased so has the positivity rate, say experts.

The first case in West Bengal was reported on March 17 after a student, who returned from United Kingdom, tested positive. Three months later, on June 17, the number of cases in the state stood at 12,300. Thereafter the number of cases, however, doubled in just 21 days and stood at 24,823 on July 8.

The state administration said that it was primarily because of the number of tests that have been increased. While the state was testing less than 200 samples in April it jumped to around 2500 tests per day in the first week of May. At present the state is testing more than 10,000 samples every day in more than 50 labs.

“While on one hand we have been able to increase the number of tests manifold by increasing the number of laboratories, the positivity rate has also shot up from 3.4 on June 17 to 4.3 on July 8. On May 17, the rate was 3.1,” said a top health official of the state government.

Similarly Maharashtra which has around 211987 cases, added more than 95,000 cases since June 17. Rajasthan which presently has around 21793 cases added more than 8000 cases during this period. Andhra Pradesh which has registered 22259 cases added more than 15,000 cases in the last 21 days.

Kolkata along with its three adjoining districts – South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Howrah have registered the maximum cases so far. Out of the 24,823 cases 17,523 cases have been reported from these three districts, which is around 70%.

“This is because Kolkata being the capital city is densely populated and people are coming here every day. North 24 Parganas was the second mostly densely populated district in the country after Thane according to the 2011 census,” said a senior official.

This is, however, in tune with other states and capitals. The cities and adjoining urban areas are experiencing the maximum cases. In Tamil Nadu out of the total 1,14,978 cases 60% have been reported from Chennai. 40 of Maharahtra’s case have been reported from Mumbai city.

The Mamata Banerjee administration in the state has ordered for another round of complete lockdown from Thursday afternoon. At least 25 such zones have been identified in Kolkata. In the adjoining districts of North 24 Parganas and Howrah the administration has identified 95 and 56 zones respectively.