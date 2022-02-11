Bengal train accident inquiry points to lax engine inspection

The engine of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express, which derailed on January 13 in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri claiming nine lives, had been running without a trip inspection for nearly 18,000 kilometres, a probe has found. A locomotive must go inspection every 4,500 kilometres, the probe report said.

The Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) also pointed out “ghost examinations” of the engine, and said it is a “matter of investigation”.

“As per prescribed inspection schedule, WAP-4 locomotive shall undergo trip inspection at every 4,500 km which was not ensured. The locomotive was working continuously as a miss link loco in AGC (Agra) division of NCR (North Central Railway zone), since it was a miss link loco, it did not touch the station nominated for trip inspection. North Eastern Railway (NER) submitted that a list of missing link loco is sent to the foreign railway through Freight Operations Information System (FOIS), which the AGC division says it did not receive,” the CRS said in a letter to the Northeast Frontier Railway. HT has seen a copy of the letter. Trip inspection is an important safety examination in which the undergear of a locomotive is inspected by a trained railway official to ensure safety.

Nine people were killed and dozens were injured after 12 coaches of the Assam-bound train derailed and some overturned near Domohani in West Bengal on January 13.

It is expected that Railways has institutionalised a system to monitor and ensure that trip inspection is done in time, the CRS letter, dated February 10, stated.

“From the documents presented during the enquiry, it came to light that in one of the loco links issued by Samastipur Division of the East Central Railway, electric locos have been allotted to undergo trip inspection at NCB (New Coochbehar) and AF (Agra Fort). Both these locations have no facility for trip examinations,” the letter said.

“How such ghost examination can take place is a matter of investigation by Railways,” the commission recommended in its report.

The Commission of Railway Safety has recommended that Railways takes necessary steps to ensure that trip inspections are monitored for each locomotive. It shall be the Railway’s responsibility to ensure that a Locomotive undergoes all scheduled attention and examination, including trip inspection, on time, the panel stated.