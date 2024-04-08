Bengal: Union minister seen ‘breaking gate’ of Matua matriarch's house; TMC reacts

Political turmoil erupted in the Matua-majority Thakurnagar area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday night after supporters of Union state minister and Bangaon Lok Sabha MP Shantanu Thakur and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Bala Thakur coming face to face over the control of a house where community matriarch Binapani Devi, popularly known as 'Boroma', lived till her death five years back, reported news agency PTI. In the purported video, Shantanu Thakur and his supporters were seen breaking the gates of the house where community matriarch Binapani Devi, popularly known as 'Boroma', lived till her death five years back.(TMC/Video grab)

While the TMC alleged that the incident took place when Shantanu Thakur along with his supporters tried by force to take control of Boroma’s house, where Mamata Bala resides at present, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP claimed that Mamata Bala Thakur has been illegally occupying the entire property.

It is to be noted that Shantanu Thakur is the grandson of Binapani Devi, while Mamata Bala Thakur is her daughter-in-law.

“BJP's hooliganism at its peak. Shocking visuals are coming from Bongaon where BJP candidate & their leader @Shantanu_bjp, along with his goons carrying sharp objects & arms, are planning a violent attack on our Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Thakur’s residence," the TMC posted on the X (formally Twitter) handle along with a video of the incident.

In the purported video, Shantanu Thakur and his supporters were seen breaking the gates of the house.

HT, however, could not verify the authenticity of the video.

What Shantanu Thakur said?

Shantanu Thakur claimed that despite him being one of the legal claimants of the property, “Mamata Bala Thakur has been illegally occupying the entire property and even turning a portion of it into a TMC party office".

“I am one of the legal heirs and have full right over half of this property. But Mamata Bala Thakur has taken full control of it illegally,” the Union minister alleged.

Mamata Bala Thakur's response

Mamata Bala Thakur, a former Lok Sabha MP and now a Rajya Sabha member, denied the allegations and lodged a police complaint against the incident.

“I have lodged a complaint at Gaighata Police Station as Shantanu Thakur and his associates tried to break in at my house. They have forcibly entered into my residence,” she said.

Shantanu Thakur had defeated his nearest Mamata Bala Thakur, who is also an influential leader of the Matua community, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) issues were the main poll planks.

(With inputs from agencies)