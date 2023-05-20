Ahead of Karnataka oath-taking ceremony, Siddaramaiah, DK back in Delhi to discuss cabinet slots

Bengaluru

Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-designate D.K. Shivakumar meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)

Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar held meetings with leaders of the Congress high command to finalise names of ministers to be inducted into the cabinet, people familiar with the developments said on Friday.

The two leaders held meetings with senior leader Sonia Gandhi and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on Friday. The leaders who staked claim to form the government on Thursday left for Bengaluru to formally invite the Congress high command for the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday. According to Congress leaders, up to 30 ministers could be inducted on Saturday.

The visit came a day after the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday formally elected Siddaramaiah as its leader, after which he went to the Governor’s office which invited him to form the next government of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are scheduled to take oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively along with a few ministers at 12.30pm on Saturday at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

“We want to invite our leaders, we want to invite Rahul ji, Sonia ji, Kharge ji, and Priyanka ji for the ceremony. They gave their sweat, and direction (to the campaign), so I wanted to invite them personally. Later, we are discussing the cabinet formation,” Shivakumar told reporters in Delhi.

Before departing for Delhi, DK Shivakumar emphasised that ensuring the fulfilment of the pledges made to the public is of utmost importance and remains the top priority. Cabinet... people... all those things we will let you know later, we will not do anything leaving you (media), there is no need for any speculation. We will work unitedly,” he said.

Ahead of the Siddaramaiah government’s oath-taking ceremony, at least 22 ministerial aspirants from Karnataka have flown to Delhi on Friday to lobby for their candidatures. “I have worked as the KPCC general secretary for more than five years. I have travelled across the state and worked to strengthen the party. I will effectively carry whatever post the party gives,” said KPCC general secretary Eshwar Kandre, who was among the ministers who reached Delhi for lobbying.

MLA and former RV Deshpande said to be a candidate for the post of speaker expressed his unwillingness to the media in New Delhi. “It (speaker) is a very responsible post I don’t think I can take so much responsibility,” said the 76-year-old, eight-time MLA.

KH Muniyappa, another leader who arrived in the capital city said that the government was not formed with the support of just one community and positions should be given to everyone. “Everyone has joined hands to ensure Congress’ victory. As a dalit leader, I feel an important post should come to the community,” said the former union minister.

KJ George, G Parameshwara and Ramalinga Reddy have already held the Home Minister portfolio and are said to be the front runners for the post. MLC BK Hariprasad is also said to be a contender for an portfolio.

The posts of Bengaluru development, irrigation, power and revenue are said to be the most sought-after posts. “There is no clarity as of now since it is unclear what pots will DKS will retain. We have been told that he will retain at least two prominent portfolios along with the deputy chief minister post,’ said a senior legislator from north Karnataka.

People familiar with the development said that the prominent leader who came from the BJP – Laxman Savadi and Jagadish Shetter – will also be given the cabinet berths.

