Bengaluru in red zone; new curbs will be announced before Jan 7, says minister

Karnataka is likely to see more restrictions in the days to come as the government is mulling to announce some tough rules before January 7 when the ongoing night curfew will come to an end, Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka said on Sunday. A night curfew was imposed in view of the New Year eve celebrations which will be in place till January 7. With the number of Covid-19 cases only increasing, more restrictions will be imposed, the minister said.

"Bengaluru is in the Red Zone according to the list declared by the Union government. It is important to sound an alert in Bengaluru. We can save people's lives if we impose more restrictions in Bengaluru and reduce the number of hospitalisations," Ashoka said.

Karnataka on Saturday reported over 1,00 new Covid cases and five deaths, taking the positivity rate to 0.86%. As on Sunday morning, the Omicron tally of the state is 64. Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai dropped hints of stricter curbs in the state. "In the days to come we will take certain important decisions," Bommai said recently.

The country is seeing a surge of infections possibly triggered by Omicron, the latest variant of SARS-CoV-2, the first cases of which in India were found in Karnataka. In one month, the variant has spread to 23 states and UTs calling for urgent containment strategies. Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal have imposed strict restrictions as scientists have projected that the third wave of the pandemic has already hit the country and the peak will be witnessed in January, February.