Home / India News / How many Covid cases India may see daily if a surge hits. What experts said
india news

How many Covid cases India may see daily if a surge hits. What experts said

Maharashtra additional chief secretary (health) Dr Pradeep Vyas has recently predicted that Maharashtra may report a total of two lakh active COVID-19 cases by the third week of January.
Under the mini-lockdown in Delhi, metro trains are operating at 50% seating capacity.(PTI)
Under the mini-lockdown in Delhi, metro trains are operating at 50% seating capacity.(PTI)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 09:12 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Maharashtra additional chief secretary (health) Dr Pradeep Vyas has recently predicted that Maharashtra may report a total of two lakh active COVID-19 cases by the third week of January. "Based on the current trend of rising Covid cases in the state, it is expected that we will have about two lakh active cases by the third week of January 2022," he told ANI.

Dr Vyas said the narrative that Omicron is mild and not fatal might be misleading. "It's equally fatal for those who are not vaccinated and have comorbidities," he said.

According to IIT-Kanpur professor Manindra Agarwal, the peak will be in early March with around 1.8 lakh cases per day. One in 10 cases will require hospitalisation, he said. Another IIT-Kanpur study Statistical Forecasting : Third Wave of COVID-19-With an Application to India said India's third wave of Covid-19 was about to start around mid-December, 2021 and the peak will be at the beginning of February 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
omicron coronavirus
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out