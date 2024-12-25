Bengaluru New Year celebrations: Police to conduct special drives on drug menace

Bengaluru police announced special drives against peddling and consuming drugs as the city is gearing up for New Year celebrations. The cops are planning to conduct checks in parts of the city to control the drug menace in the tech capital. People celebrate New Year on a Bengaluru street. (HT Photo) (File)

Speaking to reporters, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that the departement is very strict in handling drugs related activities. Police are also monitoring large consignments that are coming to Bengaluru and even conducting surprise checks in courier offices which are being used for drug peddling. They are also keeping a watch on criminals who have a history of drug peddling and acting on tip offs.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the state government has waged a war against drug menace. He directed all the senior police officials in the state to act strictly against any such cases and book strong cases against the peddlers.

Parallelly, Bengaluru Traffic Police have increased the drunk and drive checks already. In last one week, over 60,000 vehicles were checked, leading to 769 cases of license cancellations. Additionally, more than 200 drivers were fined for reckless driving, with penalties amounting to ₹2.41 lakh.

Meanwhile, a total of 7 to 8 lakh people are expected to hit the streets of Bengaluru for New Year celebrations. The MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Cunningham Road, Ulsoor and other areas in Central Business District are expected to see a swelling crowd on that night and Bengaluru Police are putting a plan in place to control the crowd movement. The traffic regulations will also come soon and even Bengaluru metro will extend the operational timings. The parking around CBD will also be restricted on that night.

The pubs in Koramangala and Indiranagar too will be carefully monitored by Bengaluru Police to prevent any mishaps on the New Year night.