Bengaluru police plans to cancel actor Darshan’s firearm licence, says officer

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru City police are considering cancelling Kannada actor Darshan’s firearm licence over his involvement in the Renukaswamy murder case, officer familiar with the matter said, adding that he has not yet surrendered his licensed firearm, despite being served a notice a fortnight ago to deposit it at the jurisdictional RR Nagar police station. A senior officer familiar with the investigation said that the actor’s lack of compliance had prompted the police commissioner’s office to contemplate stricter action, including cancelling his firearm licence. (ANI PHOTO)

The West Division police sent a request to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) in December last year, urging action to ensure the surrender of Darshan’s weapon. The request followed the Karnataka high court granting bail to Darshan on December 13 in the murder case. He is currently out on bail.

The officer explained the rationale behind the notice: “As the accused is out on bail, there are concerns that he might use the firearm to threaten witnesses. A notice was served for the safe deposit of the weapon and to initiate the process of cancelling the arms licence.”

Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, was found murdered near a stormwater drain in Sumanahalli, West Bengaluru. Darshan, along with his close associate Pavithra Gowda and 15 others, was arrested in connection with the murder.

The case allegedly stemmed from derogatory messages sent by Renukaswamy to Pavithra Gowda. Darshan and Pavithra Gowda are accused of orchestrating the crime.

Darshan initially secured interim bail on medical grounds on October 30 after spending 131 days in judicial custody. On December 13, the Karnataka high court granted regular bail to Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and other accused under strict conditions.

The state government filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court on January 6, challenging the HC’s decision to grant bail to Darshan and the other accused. Darshan, who is listed as the accused number two in the case, remains under scrutiny as the investigation continues.

Darshan’s legal counsel didn’t respond to the calls for a response.