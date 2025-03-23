Bengaluru rains: 3-year-old killed, city paralysed by waterlogging, flights diverted | 10 points

Waterlogging and traffic congestion were reported from parts of Bengaluru as heavy rains lashed the city on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department said Bengaluru city recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall with thunderstorms from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm. The IMD said Bengaluru city recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall with thunderstorms from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm.(PTI)

The traffic police kept alerting commuters about necessary diversions owing to waterlogging in several parts of the city.

While the change in weather brought respite to the residents of Bengaluru from the rising heat, the showers, accompanied by gusty winds, also led to some incidents of fallen trees and branches in some areas.

