Bengaluru rains: 3-year-old killed, city paralysed by waterlogging, flights diverted | 10 points

Waterlogging and traffic congestion were reported from parts of Bengaluru as heavy rains lashed the city on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department said Bengaluru city recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall with thunderstorms from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm.
The traffic police kept alerting commuters about necessary diversions owing to waterlogging in several parts of the city.
While the change in weather brought respite to the residents of Bengaluru from the rising heat, the showers, accompanied by gusty winds, also led to some incidents of fallen trees and branches in some areas.
- According to the traffic police, heavy waterlogging at Hunsmaranahalli caused severe congestion, affecting traffic towards the International Airport. However, the waterlogging was later cleared, and traffic was normalised.
- A three-year-old girl died after a tree fell on her amid heavy rain in Bengaluru, ANI reported quoting Karnataka's Civil Defence. Around 30 trees have fallen in the city.
- At least 19 flights are being diverted to other destinations due to the weather conditions in Bengaluru. 10 of these flights were diverted to Chennai.
- According to officials, out of the 19 flights that were diverted, 11 were IndiGo flights, four were Air India Express, two were Akasa, and two were Air India flights.
- Rains also caused temporary disruptions in electricity supply in parts of the city, while hailstorms were reported in places like Hosakote in the Bengaluru Rural district.
- Hailstorms were reported in Hosakote, located in Bengaluru Rural district, with an X user sharing a video of hailstones pelting down in the area.
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast light rain and thundershowers for March 22 and 23
- The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding severe traffic congestion on the Nagawara-Hebbal stretch due to waterlogging.
- On March 22, light rain and thundershowers are expected at isolated places across Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan, and Chamarajanagar, in addition to Bengaluru and its neighbouring districts.
- Light rain may also occur in parts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, and Raichur.
