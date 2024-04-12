Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA gets 3-day transit remand of mastermind, co-accused | Top updates

The National Investigation Agency or NIA on Friday, April 12, was given a three-day transit remand of the two prime suspects, including the mastermind, by a metropolitan court in Kolkata in the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe IED blast case. The two accused, Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, were traced and arrested by an NIA team near Kolkata on Friday morning. Combo photo of accused in the Bengaluru Cafe blast case being brought to be produced at court by NIA officials, in Kolkata, Friday, April 12. (PTI)

Medical tests of the two Bengaluru cafe blast case accused were conducted at a state-run hospital before they were produced before the metropolitan court on Friday. They were taken to Bankshall court for transit remand, an NIA lawyer said.

The two accused, Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, were taken to Bidhannagar state general hospital for a medical check up, an official told news agency PTI.

Purba Medinipur SP Soumyadip Bhattacharya said the duo was arrested in a joint operation by the NIA and West Bengal Police.

Mussavir Hussain Shazib was the one who placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa was the mastermind, the NIA said in a statement.

An IED explosion rocked the Rameshwaram cafe located on ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1. Several customers and hotel staff members were injured, some of them grievously, in the blast that caused extensive damage to the property.

The NIA took over the probe on March 3 and had announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of each of the two accused.

NIA arrest in Bengaluru cafe blast case: 10 updates