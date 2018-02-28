Bengaluru’s serial rapist-murderer Psycho Shankar commits suicide in prison

Serial rapist and murderer Jaishankar, known as Psycho Shankar, allegedly committed suicide at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the police said.

He slit his throat with a shaving blade around 2 am, they said, adding that the incident came to light when night beat guards were on their rounds near his cell.

Jaishankar was first shifted to the jail hospital and later to the state-run Victoria hospital in the city, where he succumbed to injuries around 5.15 am.

Jaishankar, who escaped the high security central prison on September 1, 2013, was arrested a couple of days later.

Considered a psychopath, Jaishankar was imprisoned following his conviction in a case relating to trespass, rape and murder.

Jaishankar had committed crimes in both Karnataka and neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

He hailed from Kanyapattanam Konasamudra village in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district.