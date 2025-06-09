Bengaluru stampede: RCB marketing head arrested on 'CM's orders,' claims lawyer

The marketing head for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) claimed on Monday that he was arrested over the stampede incident based on the orders by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. Speaking before the Karnataka high courts, lawyers for Nikhil Sosale stated that no official grounds for his arrest were declared by officials. (PTI )

The petitioner argued that Cubbon Park Police could not have made the arrest as the Bengaluru stampede case had been transferred to the CID.

"In our cases arrest has taken at 4.30 am and not by Cubbon park but by CCB at the airport. This arrest has not happened on the basis of any investigation but on orders of the CM," the lawyer told Karnataka HC.

After the hearing, the Attorney General stated that interim bail cannot be granted to Sosale until the high court concludes that his arrest was illegal.

Bengaluru police arrested Marketing and Revenue Head of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Nikhil Sosale; Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghu Ram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar and Treasurer ES Jairam in connection with the stampede incident. The four accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody on June 6.

Karnataka HC to hear plea filed by RCB, DNA Ent on June 10

Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved the Karnataka High Court on Monday seeking to quash the criminal case against it in relation to the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4.

The petition filed Royal Challengers Sports Limited (RCSL), owner of the IPL team has stated that it has been falsely implicated in the case. RCB owner's have also alleged that the stadium gates, which were supposed to open at 1.45pm, actually opened at 3PM, causing a crowd surge. As per RCSL, the incident occurred due to the failure of crowd management by the police.

DNA Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the event organising company, has also filed a petition seeking to quash the complaint. In its petition, the entertainment company has stated that the incident occurred due to the failure of crowd management by the police. The petition added that a majority of police personnel were posted at the Vidhana Soudha, leaving the stadium understaffed.

The Karnataka High Court is scheduled the petitions filed by both organisations on Tuesday.

Bengaluru stampede claims 11 lives

A total of 11 people were killed and several injured due to a stampede situation outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium. The incident occurred due to a large gathering of fans outside the stadium to mark RCB's first IPL title win in 18 years.

The celebrations turned deadly after around eight lakh fans gathered in and outside the stadium, which has a capacity of 35,000 people.