‘RCB parade drew over 8 lakh fans’: Karnataka home minister Parameshwara on Bengaluru stampede

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said approximately eight lakh people attended the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) victory parade at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, where a stampede killed 11 people and injured 56 others on Wednesday. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara with Bengaluru City Commissioner of Police B Dayananda and other police personnel during an inspection after the stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium that claimed 11 lives, in Bengaluru(PTI)

Calling the incident "unprecedented" in the state's cricket history, Parameshwara expressed deep sorrow for the victims. He added that although the stadium can hold only 34,000 people, around three lakh had gathered there.

“According to Metro officials, 8.7 lakh people used the metro between 9 am and 11 pm that day. Assuming most were cricket fans, 8 lakh people showed up,” he added.

Parameshwara said he would not comment further until the investigation report is ready. “I will inspect the scene of the incident at Chinnaswamy Stadium. I will hold a meeting with RCB and KSCA. Whatever is technical, the DGP and the Bengaluru city police commissioner will look into it,” he said.

Later on Thursday, he visited the stadium and said a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) would be introduced for future large events to prevent such tragedies. “The CM has already announced a magisterial inquiry into the incident. I came here to see the situation at the gates where the stampede occurred,” he told reporters.

The inquiry will be led by the Bengaluru city district commissioner. Parameshwara assured that strict action would be taken against those found responsible. “I cannot say anything until the investigation report comes,” he added.

Going forward, the Home Department will issue new guidelines for organising large gatherings. “We will make a new SOP. We will give some instructions. Such incidents should never happen. Innocent deaths should not happen,” he said. “It hurts to see all this. It was sad when I saw it in the morgue yesterday. People aged 20-25 years have lost their lives when they came to celebrate happily. No one could have predicted all this.”

Out of the 56 injured, 46 have been discharged from hospitals. Ten people are still being treated, and none are seriously hurt, according to officials.

The stampede happened when thousands of RCB fans rushed toward the stadium gates to see their team celebrate their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) victory.

The state government has announced ₹10 lakh compensation for each family of the deceased. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also said that the government will cover the cost of treatment for the injured.

