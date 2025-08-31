Bengaluru techie dies after being bitten by snake coiled inside footwear

A software engineer in Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta died after being bitten by a snake on Sunday. Upon checking, the victim's family discovered that the snake was dead. (Unsplash/ Representational)

The deceased, identified as Manju Prakash (41), was bitten by a snake coiled inside his footwear, The Indian Express reported. Prakash was an employee of TCS and resided in the Ranganatha Layout.

The incident took place when Prakash, who was wearing his Crocs, came back from a sugarcane shop at around 12.45 pm. He took off the footwear outside and went inside his room.

His family members later found him lying on his bed, with a bleeding leg and foam coming from his mouth. They also saw a dead snake next to Prakash's Crocs, and deduced that the reptile would have been inside the victim's footwear.

Victim had undergone surgery earlier, lost sensation in leg

Prakash was involved in a bus accident in 2016, following which he had to undergo a leg surgery. The incident led to him losing sensation in his leg, The Indian Express cited his family members as saying.

“On returning home, Prakash went to his room and slept. After nearly an hour, a labourer who visited our house noticed a snake just outside the pair of Crocs,” the victim's brother said, adding that upon checking, the family had discovered that the snake was dead.

A family member said that the snake had reportedly died of suffocation.

Prakash was rushed to a private hospital by is family members, where the doctors declared him dead.