Bengaluru water supply to be disrupted today, tomorrow for emergency repair

Several areas in Bengaluru will see a disruption in the water supply on Sunday and Monday, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has notified. The News Minute cited a note from BWSSB saying that emergency repair work to arrest leakages in a 1750mm transmission main pumping station is set to start and that water supply will be affected in areas falling under the Cauvery third stage.

Bengaluru usually faces water supply issues every month. The city faced a water supply issue between 6am on August 31 to 2am on September 1, due to maintenance work, according to a BWSSB press release. Bengaluru again witnessed disruption in water supply in several parts of the city on June 30 and July 1. This happened because the BWSSB carried out repair work to fix a leakage in one of their water pipelines.

This time the areas to be affected in Bengaluru are Gandhinagar, Kumarapark cast, Vasanthanagar, high grounds, Sampangiramnagar, CKC Garden, KS Garden, Town Hall, Lalbagh road from 1st to 4th cross, Dharmaraya Swamy temple ward, Cubbonpete, Nagarthapete, Kumbarapete, Cottonpete, Chikpete, Bakshigarden, Bharathinagara, St Johns Road, Haines Road, Narayana Pillai Street, Sangam Road, Kamraj Road, Veerapillai Street, Infantry Road, Shivajinagar, Lavelle Road, Frazer Town, Byadarahalli, Williams Town, Sindy colony, NC colony, Coles road, Machalibetta in Cox Town, Doddigunta, Jeevanahlli, Vivekanand Nagar, Hutchins Road, Devis Road, Cooke Town, old Byappanahalli, Nagayyanapalya, Sathyanagar and Maruthisevanagar.

Few other places that are likely to be hit by water crisis in these two days include Pilianna garden, Kushainagar, P&T colony, Muneshwara nagar DJ Halli, Pillannagarden, KG Halli, Nagawara, Sarnadha Nagar, Pillanna garden-1st, 2nd and 3rd stage, New Bagalur, old Bagalur, Lingarajpura, Chamarajpet, Bank Colony, Srinivasa nagar, Gavipuram, Hanumanthnagara, Girinagar, Bytarayanapura, Raghavendra block, Avalahalli, Muneshwara block, Kalidas layout, Srinagar, BSK 1st Stage, Yeshwanthpur (part), Malleshwaram, Kumarapark, Jayamahal, Sheshadripuram, Nandidurga road extension, JC Nagar, Sadashivanagar, Palace Guntahalli, BEL Road (PART), Sanjayanagar, Dollars Colony, RMV Extension, Geddalahalli, Bhoopasandra, Kavalbyrasandra, Ganganagara, RT Nagar, Manorayanapalya, Anandanagar, V Nagenahalli, Shampura, Sultanpalya, Shanthala nagara, Ashok nagara, MG Road, Brigade Road, Part of HAL 2nd stage, Doopanahalli, Indiranagar 2nd stage, Lakshmipuram, Kadiraishnapalya, Kalahalli, Andhra Colony, LBS Nagar, LIC Colony, HAL 3rd stage, Jeevanbhimanagar, Kodihalli, Hanumanthappa Layout, Bazaar Street, Ulsoor, MV Garden, Murphy Tawn, Jogupalya, Cambridge Layout, Decnabandhunagara, Janakiram layout, Siddaramappa Garden and surrounding areas.