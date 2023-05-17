Conductor helps woman deliver baby inside Karnataka bus

Bengaluru The incident took place around 1.25pm on the bus on way from Bengaluru to Chikkamagluru, said officials. (Representational image)

A woman conductor of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday assisted a passenger, who went into labour on a bus, in delivering her baby, said KSRTC officials on Tuesday.

The woman and her baby were later shifted to the community health centre at Shanthigrama and are doing well, said the officials.

The incident took place around 1.25pm on the bus on way from Bengaluru to Chikkamagluru, said officials.

The passenger, 23-year-old Fathima started experiencing labour pains when the bus was near Channarayapatna in Hassan district, said officials, adding that there were no hospitals nearby.

The conductor, S Vasanthamma (52), quickly stepped in, asked the driver to stop the vehicle and tended to the passenger, said the officials of the transport agency.

“A passenger told me about the pregnant woman. I asked the driver to stop the bus and told all passengers to get off. The nearest town – Shantigrama – was 10km away. The delivery was a success...”said Vasanthamma.

In the meantime, the passengers contacted the ambulance, which arrived in about 15 minutes. The passengers also pooled ₹1,500 together and gave it to the woman for other medical expenses, said officials, adding that Vasanthamma went to visit the mother and newborn at the health centre.

As per the KSRTC officials, Vasanthamma has over 20 years of experience working as an assistant in the labour ward of Annapurna Nursing Home in Chikkamagaluru. She quit her job at the nursing home to become a conductor at KSRTC, they added.

“The timely humanitarian service of the lady conductor in responding to the needs of the pregnant woman and saving the life of a child and the mother is highly appreciable. This exemplary service by the lady conductor is appreciated by G Sathyavathi, the Managing Director of KSRTC,” the KSRTC, said in a statement on Monday.