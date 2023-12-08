close_game
News / India News / Bengaluru woman sends hoax bomb threat to cops to get back at husband; booked

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 08, 2023 07:34 AM IST

The woman and her accomplices, who allegedly provided the idea for the threat message, have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act

According to police, the woman’s husband discovered conversations on her mobile phone with men she had befriended online and, in a fit of anger, broke her phone. (HT Archives)
A case was registered against a 32-year-old woman by the city police on Thursday after she sent a hoax bomb threat message to a police officer from her husband’s mobile number to take revenge on him for allegedly breaking her cell phone.

According to police, the woman’s husband discovered conversations on her mobile phone with men she had befriended online and, in a fit of anger, broke her phone. “Enraged by this, the woman told the matter to a male friend, originally from Bihar. Together with another common friend, they hatched a plan to trap the woman’s husband,” said a senior officer.

The police said that when she got a replacement phone for the one that was broken, the woman’s friend purportedly forwarded a hoax bomb threat message to her and suggested that she send it to a senior police officer, using her husband’s phone. Acting on this suggestion, she sent the hoax bomb threat from her husband’s phone to the police officer on December 3. “The message claimed an imminent series of RDX bomb blasts. Subsequently, she deleted the message from her husband’s mobile,” said the officer.

The situation took a turn when the woman’s husband was detained for questioning. The police, finding the circumstances suspicious, interrogated the wife. It was during this questioning that she confessed to orchestrating the hoax threat to seek revenge on her husband for breaking her phone.

The woman and her accomplices, who allegedly provided the idea for the threat message, have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, police said.

