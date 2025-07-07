Bengaluru youth abducted, beaten over obscene text; attackers cite ‘Darshan case’

A college student in Bengaluru was kidnapped, stripped, and brutally assaulted by a group of eight men for allegedly sending obscene messages to a girl, police said on Monday. The Bengaluru police stand guard at BMTC bus stand, as coronavirus cases surge in Bengaluru, Wednesday(PTI)

The attackers were allegedly inspired by the recent high-profile Renukaswamy murder case linked to Kannada actor Darshan, famously known as ‘Darshan case’. The assaulters threatened to kill the victim identified as Kushal in a similar fashion, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place on June 30 in Soladevanahalli, located in Bengaluru’s Nelamangala taluk. The victim was allegedly abducted in a car by the girl's friends and taken to a secluded spot on the city’s outskirts.

According to police, Kushal was stripped and beaten, including on his private parts, while the group hurled threats at him.

The assaulters also recorded a video of the incident, that has since gone viral on social media. The Soladevanahalli police acted on the viral video and registered a case.

Assaulter refers to victim as Renukaswamy

In the footage, the assailants are seen thrashing Kushal and mocking him by referring to the victim in the Darshan-linked case. “He is Renukaswamy, and we are accused number one, two, and three,” one of the men is heard saying in the video.

The assault was allegedly triggered after the girl received an obscene message from the victim and informed her friends about it. Enraged, the group allegedly plotted to teach him a lesson, leading to his abduction and violent assault.

“We have arrested all the eight accused on charges of robbery and kidnapping,” a police officer told PTI.

According to the police, all eight individuals directly involved in the assault have been arrested and the investigation is ongoing to identify any additional suspects who may have played a role in planning or facilitating the attack.